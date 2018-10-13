image
Saturday, October 13th 2018
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Pant, Rahane push India ahead

IND Vs WI | 2nd Test | Oct 12, 2018
WI 

WI

311 /10 (101.4)

 
IND

IND

207 /4 (57.1)

3.10 PM IST

Full Scorecard

3.08 PM IST

Frustration on the face of Shannon Gabriel as Pant edges the ball to the keeper, and he drops it. Pant's score of 308 is the second highest score for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. It comes after late Raman Lamba's 312 against Himachal Pradesh in December 1994.

Full Scorecard

2.58 PM IST

Full Scorecard

2.39 PM IST

In the last 6 Test matches, Jason Holder has claimed 30 wickets, including a 10 wicket haul. Ooh! Rahane and Pant need to be careful when he's around.

Full Scorecard

2.11 PM IST

After Wasim Jaffer and Abhinav Mukund, Pant became the third youngest Indian and fourth overall to slam a triple ton in first class cricket. He had scored 308 runs off 326 balls.

Full Scorecard

