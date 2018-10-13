India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Pant, Rahane push India ahead

3.10 PM IST
Windies have conceded 16 extras out of the 173 in this innings. India on the other hand, had conceded 11 extras out of the 311. The trend for the Windies has been consistent in the Tests they've played this year. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/f12GBM2hXO— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) October 13, 2018
3.08 PM IST
Frustration on the face of Shannon Gabriel as Pant edges the ball to the keeper, and he drops it. Pant's score of 308 is the second highest score for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. It comes after late Raman Lamba's 312 against Himachal Pradesh in December 1994.
2.58 PM IST
Rishab Pant cannot become MS Dhoni..— Harvester of Ecstacy (@supercoolishan) October 13, 2018
But He would be the next Adam Gilchrist...
Another gem produced from Delhi..#pant #INDvsWI
2.39 PM IST
In the last 6 Test matches, Jason Holder has claimed 30 wickets, including a 10 wicket haul. Ooh! Rahane and Pant need to be careful when he's around.
2.11 PM IST
After Wasim Jaffer and Abhinav Mukund, Pant became the third youngest Indian and fourth overall to slam a triple ton in first class cricket. He had scored 308 runs off 326 balls.