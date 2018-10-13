image
Saturday, October 13th 2018
English

Blogs

Cricket

India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Shaw, Rahul start off for India

IND Vs WI | 2nd Test | Oct 12, 2018
WI 

WI

311 /10 (101.4)

 
IND

IND

61 /0 (7.4)

10.51 AM IST

Rahul is slowly settling in at the crease. He likes to get a few knocks on his bat before attacking. He's been known to be injury prone, forcing him to be left out during the 2017 IPL and the Champions Trophy.

Full Scorecard

10.38 AM IST

While Shaw keeps the scorekeepers busy, here's a look at KL Rahul's tattoos. He's been very open about his love to get inked. "My body is my journal ,and My tattoos are my story " - he once captioned on Instagram. 

Full Scorecard

10.35 AM IST

Jahmar Hamilton replaces Dowrich as the wicketkeeper for WIndies. Seems like Dowrich may be off the field for some time.

Full Scorecard

10.29 AM IST

There's a bit of concern with WI wicketkeeper Dowrich who's down on the ground. The ball was left by Rahul and it hit Shane Dowrich's knee and he's visibly in pain.

Full Scorecard

10.23 AM IST

While we had Kraigg Brathwaite as the WI captain in the last Test, Jason Holder is back in the scheme of things for this Test match. He's the captain for WI and was ruled out in the last match due to an injury. Meanwhile, the young Shaw is at his usual aggressive mode with two fours and 1 six already.

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Himani Shivpuri on Alok Nath: After liquor, he was Jekyll and Hyde

Himani Shivpuri on Alok Nath: After liquor, he was Jekyll and Hyde

It’s Japan calling for Akshay Kumar’s PadMan!

It’s Japan calling for Akshay Kumar’s PadMan!

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have dreamy pre-wedding festivities

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have dreamy pre-wedding festivities