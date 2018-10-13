India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Shaw, Rahul start off for India

10.51 AM IST
Rahul is slowly settling in at the crease. He likes to get a few knocks on his bat before attacking. He's been known to be injury prone, forcing him to be left out during the 2017 IPL and the Champions Trophy.
10.38 AM IST
While Shaw keeps the scorekeepers busy, here's a look at KL Rahul's tattoos. He's been very open about his love to get inked. "My body is my journal ,and My tattoos are my story " - he once captioned on Instagram.
Guess who's got my back folks?? 😎— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) September 5, 2017
My #lionking 🦁💪 pic.twitter.com/QjUnZIu3z1
10.35 AM IST
Jahmar Hamilton replaces Dowrich as the wicketkeeper for WIndies. Seems like Dowrich may be off the field for some time.
10.29 AM IST
There's a bit of concern with WI wicketkeeper Dowrich who's down on the ground. The ball was left by Rahul and it hit Shane Dowrich's knee and he's visibly in pain.
10.23 AM IST
While we had Kraigg Brathwaite as the WI captain in the last Test, Jason Holder is back in the scheme of things for this Test match. He's the captain for WI and was ruled out in the last match due to an injury. Meanwhile, the young Shaw is at his usual aggressive mode with two fours and 1 six already.