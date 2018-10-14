India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: India win series 2-0

5.21 PM IST
The series against West Indies saw a revelation in Prithwi Shaw. Ajikya Rahane looked to be in good form and Rishabh Pant seems like a dependable guy when it comes to batting and keeping. Bas 90s mein out mat ho yaar! Can he replace MS Dhoni? Maybe. But MSD is likely to be main keeper in ODIs for now. Having saiud that, Pant will have to treat every match as an audition for his place in the team. Meanwhile, KL rahul needs to get back to his good ol' days if he wants to selected for the tour against Australia or even the upcoming ODIs. Alright guys, thanks for tuning in to In.com for the Live updates. We'll see you again soon. Goodbye!
5.18 PM IST
That's it. It's a VICTORY for India. A clinical effort by the hosts ensures that they seal the series 2-0. A lovely drive from Prithvi Shaw saw the ball race all the way to the boundary. Quite fitting isn't it, for the winning runs to come from the blade of the young lad? This will be the second time India finished the match in three days in this series, and will be India's 10th series win in a row at home.
5.13 PM IST
Scores are level folks. We're just a shot away from winning :)
4.53 PM IST
Devendra Bishoo is an experienced bowler. At 32, he's got 110 scalps to his name and has best figures of 49/8 in 33 matches. He nearly claimed the wicket of Shaw, who in his enthusiasm wanted to go for the big shot, but was beaten by the flight. The keeper failed to grab the ball and missed out on the stumping. Calm down Prithvi, this match is for us to win, mate.
4.40 PM IST
West Indies is in full attacking mode right now, especially Holder. The skipper knows there's not a lot of runs to defend so he's going all out, targetting Shaw with a battery of short balls and yorkers. Shaw paid the price for taking his eyes off the ball, and it rammed into his helmet.