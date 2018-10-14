India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: India win series 2-0

The series against West Indies saw a revelation in Prithwi Shaw. Ajikya Rahane looked to be in good form and Rishabh Pant seems like a dependable guy when it comes to batting and keeping. Bas 90s mein out mat ho yaar! Can he replace MS Dhoni? Maybe. But MSD is likely to be main keeper in ODIs for now. Having saiud that, Pant will have to treat every match as an audition for his place in the team. Meanwhile, KL rahul needs to get back to his good ol' days if he wants to selected for the tour against Australia or even the upcoming ODIs. Alright guys, thanks for tuning in to In.com for the Live updates. We'll see you again soon. Goodbye!