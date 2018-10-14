India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: WI lose Hetmyer, Hope

1.39 PM IST
What makes Roston Chase so different from the rest of WIndian batsmen? Most of the new crop of WI batsmen are attracted to T20s and play their games that way. Chase is one of those people who can stay at the crease for a good while and stabilise things. This dude doesn't deserve to bat so low down the order. Abbey West Indies, isse promote kar! He should be in number three.
1.31 PM IST
Roston Chase comes in to bat. He and Sunil Ambris are new to the crease and India will be capitalising on that.
1.29 PM IST
HOWZAAT! Jadeja in the action! He teases Hope with the lofted ball and forces him to stretch out. The ball spun away, hit the bat and went straight to Rahane at the slip. West Indies lose their fourth wicket. Hehehehehe!
1.23 PM IST
Deja Vu! It was seen this before in Rajkot and we're seeing it again. Hetmyer tried to go for the biggie but miscued it. The ball went straight to Pujara and Yadav takes the wicket. Three down for WIndies.
1.19 PM IST
The right-handed Shai Hope is a Barbadian, and he made his Test debut against England in 2015. Meanwhile, the umpires have changed the ball.