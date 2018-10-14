image
Sunday, October 14th 2018
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: WI lose Hetmyer, Hope

IND Vs WI | 2nd Test | Oct 12, 2018
WI 

WI

311 /10 (101.4)

& 52 /4 (17.3)

 
IND

IND

367 /10 (106.4)

1.39 PM IST

What makes Roston Chase so different from the rest of WIndian batsmen? Most of the new crop of WI batsmen are attracted to T20s and play their games that way. Chase is one of those people who can stay at the crease for a good while and stabilise things. This dude doesn't deserve to bat so low down the order. Abbey West Indies, isse promote kar! He should be in number three.

1.31 PM IST

Roston Chase comes in to bat. He and Sunil Ambris are new to the crease and India will be capitalising on that. 

1.29 PM IST

HOWZAAT! Jadeja in the action! He teases Hope with the lofted ball and forces him to stretch out. The ball spun away, hit the bat and went straight to Rahane at the slip. West Indies lose their fourth wicket. Hehehehehe!

1.23 PM IST

Deja Vu! It was seen this before in Rajkot and we're seeing it again. Hetmyer tried to go for the biggie but miscued it. The ball went straight to Pujara and Yadav takes the wicket. Three down for WIndies.

1.19 PM IST

The right-handed Shai Hope is a Barbadian, and he made his Test debut against England in 2015. Meanwhile, the umpires have changed the ball.

