India vs West Indies, 4th ODI in Mumbai, Live Updates: India win by 224 runs, lead 2-1

8.45 PM IST

So there you have it guys n gals, India beat West Indies by 224 runs - their third biggest margin of victory in history. Our highest victory margin was against Bermuda in 2007, we beat them by 257 runs. In second, is the victory over Hong Kong in 2008, by 256 runs. Thank you all for tuning in to In.com! We hope to see you again soon! Bye!

8.36 PM IST

That's it! India beat WIndies by 224 runs after scoring a mammoth 377. Rohit Sharma's 162 proved to be very effective and Ambati Rayudu's 100 was the headline of the day. In reply, WIndies came out with a strong reply, but lost wickets faster than you could say howzaat! It was their captain Jason Holder who stood tall and scored a half-century, salvaging some pride as his team suffered a loss by a huge margin. India now lead the five match series 2-1.

8.31 PM IST

GAME OVER! Kuldeep Yadav finishes things off with a lovely googly. The ball slipped past the batsman's defence and hit the timber. BYE BYE! India wins the match by quite a margin.

8.16 PM IST

FIFTY for Holder! His seventh one and it is a very well deserved. When everyone went down, the captain stood tall. Perhaps he should bat higher up in the order?

8.08 PM IST

DROPPED! Shikhar Dhawan it is. Jadeja is denied the wicket of Holder and boy is he pissed. Holder had hit Jaddu out of the park and as a bowler, it is natural that the latter wants to have the last laugh

