India vs West Indies, 4th ODI in Mumbai, Live Updates: India post 377/5, WI need 378 to win

IND Vs WI | 4th ODI | Oct 29, 2018

IND 377 /5 (50.0)

Second Inning

WI Yet To Bat

5.25 PM IST

What a finish! That's 15 runs off the last over and India has posted a huge total of 377 for WIndies. Brilliant batting by the hosts.

Full Scorecard

5.23 PM IST

Jadeja and Jadhav go for runs as they try to put up a big total for WIndies.

Full Scorecard

5.20 PM IST

Full Scorecard

5.18 PM IST

WICKET number five for West Indies! Dhoni goes after a quickfire 23 off 15. He played a leg glance but found the fielder at leg gully. Ravindra Jadeja is in.

Full Scorecard

5.11 PM IST

RUN OUT! A direct hit from the bowler, Fabian Allen, sees Ambati Rayudu fall short of reaching the crease. He departs for 100 and Kedar Jadhav comes in.

Full Scorecard

