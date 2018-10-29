India vs West Indies, 4th ODI in Mumbai, Live Updates: India post 377/5, WI need 378 to win

5.25 PM IST
What a finish! That's 15 runs off the last over and India has posted a huge total of 377 for WIndies. Brilliant batting by the hosts.
5.23 PM IST
Jadeja and Jadhav go for runs as they try to put up a big total for WIndies.
5.20 PM IST
.@RayuduAmbati departs after scoring his 3rd 💯 off 80 deliveries #INDvWI.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2018
What an innings from Rayudu this has been! pic.twitter.com/0flMaT1Cbc
5.18 PM IST
WICKET number five for West Indies! Dhoni goes after a quickfire 23 off 15. He played a leg glance but found the fielder at leg gully. Ravindra Jadeja is in.
5.11 PM IST
RUN OUT! A direct hit from the bowler, Fabian Allen, sees Ambati Rayudu fall short of reaching the crease. He departs for 100 and Kedar Jadhav comes in.