India vs West Indies: Anushka Sharma follows Virat Kohli to the pitch, here's how

In the ongoing ODI series, India is ahead of West Indies with a lead of 2-1. It was during the 4th match on 28th October, 2018 when the Indian cricket team presented their supreme bowling and fielding skills as they set a benchmark with a huge score of 377 runs against the opponent. Moving from the score card, something quite interesting took place on the field where the crowd in the stadium started to chant Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma’s name.

Well, hubby Virat did not pay a deaf ear to this and gave a thumbs up in return. Needless to say that the video of the same has gone viral on the internet. The incident took place when it was Jadeja’s over and India was bowling. Looks like this time Anushka’s name brought victory to team India, otherwise, people just consider her to be a jinx.

In an interaction post match, talking about the team’s win, captain Kohli expressed how the match was perfect and they were very clinical in bowling, batting and fielding alike. The fifth and the last match of this ODI series will take place on November 1, 2018, in Thiruvananthapuram. We have high hopes from team India. Fingers crossed.