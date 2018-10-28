India vs West Indies: Ashley Nurse celebrates victory Kapil Sharma style

The Windies cricketers are well-known for their swag and of course their style, be it on field or off. Well, West Indies’ cricketer Ashley Nurse garnered a lot of attention on Saturday in the third ODI with regards to his unique way of celebrating his win against India in Pune.

At the first glance, Nurse’s version of celebration after taking a wicket against India looked like a new form of naagin dance… but, we were mistaken! Well, Ashely’s victory act was a 'babaji ka thullu' gesture, made famous by none other than the King of comedy, Kapil Sharma.

For the uninitiated, Nurse floored everyone with his moves on field after he took the wicket of Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday. But this wasn't the very first time Ashley made the thullu gesture as he had done the same on a couple of occasions earlier in the series.

"Just dedicating the celebration to my Indian friend, Sunny Sohal, whom I met at the CPL. He told me when you get a wicket to do a babaji ka thullu or something. It's supposed to be very famous here," said the 29-year-old when he was quizzed on the same after the match.

Lastly, it was Ashley who as declared the Man of the Match in the third ODI for taking two wickets and blazing 40 runs. FYI, Sunny Sohal, the cricketer Nurse referred to in his statement is a player of the United States of America national team, who had previously played few seasons of IPL for Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.