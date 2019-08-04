Abhishek Singh August 04 2019, 6.49 pm August 04 2019, 6.49 pm

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir was a fierce batsman in his playing days. Post retirement, the left-handed batsman doesn't seem to have toned down in his temperament. Gambhir recently congratulated Team India's newest fine pacer Navdeep Saini on his international debut and also took a dig at former Indian veterans Bishan Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan. The two opposed Saini's inclusion in the Delhi team when he started new.

Taking to Twitter, the Bhartiya Janta Party politician from Delhi slammed Bishen Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) members who had written off Saini. The two had opposed Saini's inclusion in Delhi team. Playing his first game, Saini took two wickets in his first over itself which Gambhir mentioned in his tweet.

Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled— @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/skD77GYjk9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 3, 2019

Bedi and Chauhan were part of a group of the DDCA members who did not approve of Gambhir's choice to bring in Saini in the Delhi Ranji Trophy team. But after Gambhir's backing, Saini has risen through the ranks. After a good show in the Indian Premier League, he finally made his India debut in the ongoing first T20 international against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida.

Navdeep Saini, who made heads turn with his pace bowling, can clock a speed of 150 kmph. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 5-match unofficial ODI series for India A played in the West Indies recently.