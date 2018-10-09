India vs West Indies: Harbhajan Singh's cocky tweet irks Tino Best

India very easily won the Test series against West Indies at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. West Indies fielded for five sessions and survived a little over a day while batting. But they lost the Test series by an innings and 272 runs. For the Indian cricket team this is their biggest victory ever in the history of Test cricket. After the series, Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to take a dig at West Indies.

With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga 🧐 #INDvsWI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2018

In his tweet, he made fun of the team by asking if West Indies would even qualify for Ranji quarters. This didn’t go down well with Tino Best, former West Indies pacer and he took to Twitter to give it back to Singh.

Hey bro didn’t see these cocky tweets vs England 🤷🏾‍♂️ .... but anyhow the young men will learn 🙏🏾 — Tino95 (@tinobest) October 6, 2018

Tino in his tweet questioned Singh that why there wasn’t any cocky tweet during India vs England. Recently, Indian cricket team travelled to England for a test series and lost to England by 1-4. The team has not won any Test series in England, Australia and New Zealand for a long time. It was expected that in the recent tour to England, Virat and his team would give a tough competition to the hosts, but that didn’t happen.

Well, now let’s wait and watch whether the Twitter war between Tino and Harbhajan will come to an end soon or not!