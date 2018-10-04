India vs West Indies, LIVE Blog: End of Day 1, India finish with 364/4

India registers the first six of the day courtesy of Rishabh Pant, who pulled the ball off Gabriel. India have put up a total of 43 fours. FYI India scored their highest number of runs on opening day against West Indies in a Test match. It's the end of Day 1 and India dominated the day with 364 runs with the loss of four wickets. The highlight of the day was Virat winning the toss after losing all of them in England, electing to bat first and Prithvi Shaw's amazing debut hundred. Pujara's 86 was a great support as well. Virat scored a patient 72 and will look forward to carrying the momentum tomorrow.