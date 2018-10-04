India vs West Indies, LIVE Blog: End of Day 1, India finish with 364/4

5.16 PM IST
5.12 PM IST
At the post-match chat, Shaw revealed that he dedicated his hundred to his father, and mentioned that his old man sacrificed a lot for him.
5.09 PM IST
India registers the first six of the day courtesy of Rishabh Pant, who pulled the ball off Gabriel. India have put up a total of 43 fours. FYI India scored their highest number of runs on opening day against West Indies in a Test match. It's the end of Day 1 and India dominated the day with 364 runs with the loss of four wickets. The highlight of the day was Virat winning the toss after losing all of them in England, electing to bat first and Prithvi Shaw's amazing debut hundred. Pujara's 86 was a great support as well. Virat scored a patient 72 and will look forward to carrying the momentum tomorrow.
4.56 PM IST
Shannon Gabriel is causing a bit of problem for India, bowling at over 140kmph for most of his deliveries. The new ball has a lot to do with it, no doubt.
4.46 PM IST
