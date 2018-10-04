India vs West Indies, LIVE Blog: India lose KL Rahul to a duck

At the crease is debutant Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul. Shaw took the strike and it goes on to show the lad's confidence. Shannon Gabriel will open the bowling for WIndies. Shaw nearly got a boundary off the second ball but for a good piece of fielding from the visitors. Shaw's first-class career consists of 15 matches and 1,418 runs. India calls for a review as KL Rahul as Gabriel hits Rahul’s pads. The original decision was out and the third umpire reiterates it. India lose their first wicket. It's 3 for 1. Cheteswar Pujara is the new man in.