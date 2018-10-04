India vs West Indies, LIVE Blog: India lose KL Rahul to a duck

9.50 AM IST
Prithvi is known by all for his excellent stroke-play. The lad was in England in April 2012, while on an exchange programme. During that time, he used to play for Cheadle Hulme School and scored over 1000 runs in a span of two months. Two years later, he played for Cleethorpes in the Yorkshire ECB County Premier League. Score: 12/1 in 3 overs.
9.46 AM IST
Congratulations to @PrithviShaw on receiving his first Test cap from captain @imVkohli. 👏👏#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/hk6uE0ZLby— ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2018
9.43 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw scored his first boundary in Test cricket. A lovely drive off Keemo Paul. It's 7/1 after 2 overs. Shaw has 5 half-centuries and 7 centuries in first-class cricket.
9.41 AM IST
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was surprised about the exclusion of Rohit Sharma from the Test team against WI. Harbhajan Singh too shared a similar opinion. Sharma had a great run the Asia Cup, captaining India throughout, save for a single match where MS Dhoni took over.
Great win Rohit and the team @ImRo45 ..u were exceptional...I get surprised every time I don’t see ur name in the test team ..it’s not far away ..— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 29, 2018
9.38 AM IST
At the crease is debutant Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul. Shaw took the strike and it goes on to show the lad's confidence. Shannon Gabriel will open the bowling for WIndies. Shaw nearly got a boundary off the second ball but for a good piece of fielding from the visitors. Shaw's first-class career consists of 15 matches and 1,418 runs. India calls for a review as KL Rahul as Gabriel hits Rahul’s pads. The original decision was out and the third umpire reiterates it. India lose their first wicket. It's 3 for 1. Cheteswar Pujara is the new man in.