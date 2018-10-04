India vs West Indies, LIVE Blog: Chase removes Rahane, India loses both reviews

4.46 PM IST
WE NEED DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM!
india's reviewing form is continuing from England #INDvWI— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 4, 2018
4.44 PM IST
Kraigg Brathwaite realised that it is possible to get another wicket now, and asked for the new ball. We're at the dying moments of the day now. Rishabh turned 21 today and his Test career for India consists of four matches and 162 runs. He also has one century to his name and has a highest score of 114.
4.39 PM IST
Rahane calls for the review as the on-field umpire declared him caught behind. Reviews showed that the balled had, in fact, nicked the toe end of the bat. Rahane has to go. Both reviews have been wasted. India now have no more reviews left. New man in is Rishabh Pant.
4.34 PM IST
This game will spill out into a bit of extra time. The 90 overs were supposed to be finished by 4:30 PM. The WIndies have been making an extensive use of their spinners, helping our boys to get used to the bowling.
4.29 PM IST
The 100 partnership is completed by the two batsmen. While Kohli contributed 62 runs, Rahane has 40 to his credit. It seems like WIndies will wait a while till they ask for the new ball. They're possibly hoping to use the new ball as less as possible today so that it is still new tomorrow.