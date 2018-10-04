image
Thursday, October 4th 2018
India vs West Indies, LIVE Blog: Shaw, Pujara take India past 200, complete 200 run p'ship

IND Vs WI | 1st Test | Oct 04, 2018

IND 209 /2 (43.0)

Second Inning

WI Yet To Bat

1.26 PM IST

It's 200 for Shaw and Pujara!

1.24 PM IST

India reaches the 200-run mark, courtesy of a four by Shaw. The Shaw-Pujara partnership too is closing on the 200-mark with only 3 runs short.

1.18 PM IST

Two first-class triple tons were scored in Rajkot and both players were locals. One of them is Cheteshwar Pujara and the other one is Ravindra Jadeja. Both players are playing today's match.

1.11 PM IST

Prithvi used to travel from Virar to Churchgate, a journey which took nearly two hours for his daily cricket net sessions. He made headlines in 2013 when, as a 14 year old, he scored a world record 546 off 300 balls for the Rizvi Springfield School in the under-16 school tournament in Mumbai.

1.03 PM IST

That's him. The teenager, the man, the centurion, Prithvi Shaw, celebrating his debut ton for India against West Indies. His batting partner Pujara is at 84 and is steadily catching up with him

