Monday, October 22nd 2018
India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 1st ODI: India beat West Indies by 8 wickets

8.54 PM IST

Well, it's game over tonight and we'll be signing off here at In.com. We hope you enjoyed our updates as much as we enjoyed the match (hopefully more!). Do stay tuned to us for the next match on October 24. Thanks and goodbye!

PS: Here's a little stat on Virat:

8.49 PM IST

It was a clinical performance if there ever was one! Over 600 runs have been scored today courtesy of some tremendous batting by both teams. West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer scared us with his 106. A 300+ target is always difficult to chase down and not to mention psychologically damning. Yet our boys made a mockery of the target. It was a Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma exhibition tonight as India beat West Indies by eight wickets. 

8.46 PM IST

8.45 PM IST

VICTORY! 150! What an unbelievable performance by Team India! Sharma slams the ball hard for a six, taking him to 152* and also scoring the winning runs! That's called finishing it with swag. Way to go Hitman!

8.40 PM IST

Rayudu will have a lot on his mind. He's up on the fourth position (yes, we're repeating it). Let's take a look at what convinced King Kohli to award him the spot. The new no. four has played 41 matches and has over 1,200 runs to his name. He's also got eight 50s and two 100s with a strike rate of 76.8. It is not hard to find replacements for a player if you're on the Indian team. We've got plenty of talent. And Rayudu knows that :)

