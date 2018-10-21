image
Sunday, October 21st 2018
Cricket

India vs West Indies, LIVE cricket score, 1st ODI: India need 323 to win

IND Vs WI | 1st ODI | Oct 21, 2018

WI 322 /8 (50.0)

Second Inning

IND 0 /0 (0.0)

5.17 PM IST

That's it for West Indies. The visitors put up a mammoth 322 runs after losing eight wickets. An incredible performance by the team considering they were disadvantaged quickly as India removed wickets rapidly. India need 323 to win.

5.08 PM IST

300 comes up for West Indies. This is a great show of batting by the visitors. They were in a tight situation earlier with three wickets down in less than 100 runs. India will have to produce a tremendous batting display to win this game. This is the fifth time WI reached a 300+ score since the 2015 50 over World Cup.

4.53 PM IST

30,512: That's the number of spectators at the stadium today. There's room for more of course, as the Barsapara Cricket Stadium can hold 40,000 people.

4.49 PM IST

4.47 PM IST

GONE! Ladies and gents there's a reason why they tell you to keep your eyes on the ball and avoid playing unorthodox shots. Jason Holder didn't follow the simple rule and paid the price. Chahal went past his Holder's defence and disrupted the stumps.

