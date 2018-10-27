image
Saturday, October 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Cricket

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket UPDATES, 3rd ODI, Pune: Bhuvi removes Holder

IND Vs WI | 3rd ODI | Oct 27, 2018

WI 224 /7 (43.1)

Second Inning

IND Yet To Bat

4.46 PM IST

BYE BYE! Allen attempted to hit the big one off Chahal, but scooped the ball high up in the air. Rishabh Pant was waiting in the deep and made no mistake. Ashley Nurse is in.

Full Scorecard

4.36 PM IST

The debutant Fabian Allen is a right-hander, aged only 23. He's played on 10 matches in his List A career, scoring 157 runs totally, hitting one fifty. He's got a best score of 62*. Allen is known as a hard hitter.

Full Scorecard

4.33 PM IST

HOWZAAT! Spoke too early it seems. Bhuvi strikes and Jason Holder sliced the ball with a flat bat. Ravindra Jadeja takes the catch. In comes Fabian Alen, 188th player to represent West Indies in ODIs.

Full Scorecard

4.29 PM IST

WI is in attacking mode now. We all knew Shai Hope can bat, but now Holder is showing a bit of aggression. This makes us wonder why he is batting down the order instead of higher up. 

Full Scorecard

4.26 PM IST

Guess who designed their own line of shoes! Virat Kohli gifted a pair of these babies to Dabboo Ratnani and Remo D'Souza.

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Taimur Ali Khan or Saif Ali Khan, can you tell the difference?

Taimur Ali Khan or Saif Ali Khan, can you tell the difference?

Arjun Reddy vs Kabir Singh: The cinematic equal of Shakespeare's rose - it all smells just as sweet

Arjun Reddy vs Kabir Singh: The cinematic equal of Shakespeare's rose - it all smells just as sweet

Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture towards a pitch invader is breaking the internet for all the right reasons

Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture towards a pitch invader is breaking the internet for all the right reasons