India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket UPDATES, 3rd ODI, Pune: Bhuvi removes Holder

4.46 PM IST
BYE BYE! Allen attempted to hit the big one off Chahal, but scooped the ball high up in the air. Rishabh Pant was waiting in the deep and made no mistake. Ashley Nurse is in.
4.36 PM IST
The debutant Fabian Allen is a right-hander, aged only 23. He's played on 10 matches in his List A career, scoring 157 runs totally, hitting one fifty. He's got a best score of 62*. Allen is known as a hard hitter.
4.33 PM IST
HOWZAAT! Spoke too early it seems. Bhuvi strikes and Jason Holder sliced the ball with a flat bat. Ravindra Jadeja takes the catch. In comes Fabian Alen, 188th player to represent West Indies in ODIs.
4.29 PM IST
WI is in attacking mode now. We all knew Shai Hope can bat, but now Holder is showing a bit of aggression. This makes us wonder why he is batting down the order instead of higher up.
4.26 PM IST
Guess who designed their own line of shoes! Virat Kohli gifted a pair of these babies to Dabboo Ratnani and Remo D'Souza.
100% classic, 100% me!— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 18, 2018
And it's finally here! I'm launching the Basket Classic one8 today. 😇 It’s the very first sneaker that I have designed and it is simple, has a bit of cricket and is perfect for any occasion – just the way I love it! What do you guys think? 😊 #one8 @PUMA pic.twitter.com/ChR0Okn3uY