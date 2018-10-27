image
Saturday, October 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Blogs

Cricket

India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket UPDATES, 3rd ODI, Pune: WI beat India by 43 runs

IND Vs WI | 3rd ODI | Oct 27, 2018

WI 283 /9 (50.0)

Second Inning

IND 240 /10 (47.4)

9.33 PM IST

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for tuning into In.com. We hope to see you guys soon for the next match on October 29. Goodbye!

Full Scorecard

9.33 PM IST

Full Scorecard

9.29 PM IST

It was a pretty even match today as West Indies got the better of us. It is a loss no doubt but for some of our players it will be a big experience. Same goes for some of the WIndies players as well. India's reliance on Virat Kohli and a few others proved costly. India need more contributions from Rayudu, Dhawan and Sharma. MS Dhoni's failure with the bat too is a cause of concern. Nevertheless, it was a good fight by West Indies, who went close to winning the last match. They were the better team tonight, and they deserved the win.

Full Scorecard

9.24 PM IST

That's it! Game over! This is a big victory for West Indies as they beat India in India by 43 runs. The series is levelled and you can see from the smiles on the visitors that they're pleased. The last wicket was Bumrah, who couldn't handle a Marlon Samuels delivery and edged it to Holder at the slip. 

Full Scorecard

9.15 PM IST

STUMPED! Khaleel is the man dismissed, and Marlon Samuels is proving to be a tough nut to crack for the Indians. Jasprit Bumrah walks in, and now it feels like a formality to play on.

Full Scorecard

ALSO WATCH

Taimur Ali Khan or Saif Ali Khan, can you tell the difference?

Taimur Ali Khan or Saif Ali Khan, can you tell the difference?

Arjun Reddy vs Kabir Singh: The cinematic equal of Shakespeare's rose - it all smells just as sweet

Arjun Reddy vs Kabir Singh: The cinematic equal of Shakespeare's rose - it all smells just as sweet

Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture towards a pitch invader is breaking the internet for all the right reasons

Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture towards a pitch invader is breaking the internet for all the right reasons