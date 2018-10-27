India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket UPDATES, 3rd ODI, Pune: WI beat India by 43 runs

It was a pretty even match today as West Indies got the better of us. It is a loss no doubt but for some of our players it will be a big experience. Same goes for some of the WIndies players as well. India's reliance on Virat Kohli and a few others proved costly. India need more contributions from Rayudu, Dhawan and Sharma. MS Dhoni's failure with the bat too is a cause of concern. Nevertheless, it was a good fight by West Indies, who went close to winning the last match. They were the better team tonight, and they deserved the win.