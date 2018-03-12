Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri takes a jibe at media and critics

India created history as it won the ODI and the T20 tournament in South Africa. However, it seems Ravi Shastri is still unhappy with the way media reacted after India lost the Test series. After giving hints about his disapproval of the reaction at the press conference at SA post the ODI series, the Indian coach has gone full out on the media and the critics.

“We always believed we could win. Very few people saw it, but we could have won both those games. Sometimes you feel in your country, people are happy when you lose. We pulled out a calculation where we looked at sessions and we were just two sessions behind and those cost us two Test matches. I said, take the positives out of that and go into the next Test match to win – not to draw – to win! Not many teams would have batted first on that (Johannesburg) track. It was a nasty one,” said Shastri in an interview to Mid-Day.

When asked about his reaction to the fact that SA was not at its best in the T20s and ODIs, Shastri hit back, saying, “This is the biggest problem with our critics. When you win, the other team is not playing well. When you win in Sri Lanka, they are a weak team. When you play South Africa, they are not at their best. Remember, a team is only as good as you allow it to be. It's as simple as that. No one says the Indian team were not at their best when we lose. No Indian says that. When we lose, we lose. Ah, but when another team loses, they were not at their best. I can't fathom and I don't have an answer for that. By the way, we are not playing players, we are playing a country so I don't care what is on offer. I am playing against South Africa. Who plays for South Africa is not my problem.”

“I wouldn't say that. We don't complain about pitches. We go and play and the message is very clear — when you come to my country, never question the pitches because I will say, 'take a fu****g walk.' We don't give excuses; we play on what we are offered. That's how my boys play. And it's a ground rule – no complaints, no excuses... it's the same pitch for both teams.” He added when asked, whether the other countries will have this aspect at the back of their mind when they prepare pitches from here on while facing India.