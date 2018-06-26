Indian cricketers who’ve groomed themselves well over the years

Prajakta Ajgaonkar April 09 2019, 4.52 pm April 09 2019, 4.52 pm

As much as we relish the looks of international cricketers on field, we have secretly wished the same level of hotness from our Indian cricketers as well. And guess what? The Indian players are catching up in the hotness department. Over the past few decades, we’ve seen some of our cricketers undergo unbelievable transformation as they upped their hotness meter and also their fan followings. So, let’s get talking about these cricketers:

Virat Kohli

He can be undoubtedly called one of the fittest and hottest cricketers on the block right now. His marital status (married to actress Anushka Sharma) in no way impacts his fan following. From his brand endorsement deals to his histrionics on field, Kohli has upped his game for the good.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Being on the cricket scene for almost 15 years, the former captain has been talked about for his hairstyles as much as his generosity. Captain cool, Mr Dhoni can rightly be crowned as the King of hair transformations because he has had plenty of them. He burst on the scene with long hair, followed by a bald pate, a Mohawk look, a scattered look and now, he is finally seen in a neat look with white strands visibly showing. He oozes maturity in a manner that makes him irresistible in spite of his familial status and there are no second thoughts around the amount of female fan following he enjoys.

Sachin Tendulkar

The God of Indian cricket, Tendulkar has played a big role in shaping the sport and his massive sixes over the years, catapulted him to humongous fame. And with the passage of time, he too, went in for a makeover and came out looking better than before.

Yuvraj Singh

Having been around for close to 18 years in the field of cricket, Yuvraj Singh is another name to reckon with when it comes to his on-field antics. As much as his historic six sixes stay afresh in the memories of his fans, his trying times with cancer too can’t be forgotten. The man who has braved cancer came out much stronger and continues his love affair with cricket. And, the cricketer also is spoken of for his appearances off the field. He has surely gone through good transformation and holds a charm in the way he conducts himself.

Shikhar Dhawan

A fitness junkie, Shikhar Dhawan broke into the scene with a boyish charm, but today, oozes hotness. With his tattoos, ripped physique and his crew cut, Dhawan is another fashionista who has left women drooling.

So who’s your favourite amongst the lot?