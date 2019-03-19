Cricket Indian Premier League 2019: AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Dinesh Karthik and other batsmen who can give Virat Kohli a run for his money Debanu Das March 18 2019, 7.35 pm March 18 2019, 7.35 pm

The Indian Premier League begins in just a couple of days. As always, the tournament showcases some of the best cricketers from around the globe. Like every year, 2019 will also have cricketers contesting for the coveted orange cap. The Orange Cap is awarded to the batsman who scored the highest runs in the tournament. The list of high scorers keeps changing throughout the tournament and judging who the top scorer will be is a task. But what we can do, is come up with a list of players that you can keep an eye on.

Manish Pandey

Pandey is a dependable right-hander and is known as the first Indian batsman to slam a century in the IPL, back in 2009 when he was only 18. His innings consisted on 10 fours and 4 sixes, helping him reach 114 in 73 balls. Now at 29, he has played 118 matches, has 12 fifties and a century. He is a member of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Jos Butler

This wicketkeeper-batsman is England’s mainstay for the shorter version of cricket. A veteran of 37 IPL matches, Butler has aggregated 1,075 runs, slamming 6 fifties. He has a high-score of 95*. Butler is prolific with his stroke playing and his ability to find the gaps during the Powerplays.

AB de Villiers

The cricket fraternity was teary-eyed when AB announced his retirement from the game. Many thought it was a premature decision. Though he has retired from international games, he has been phenomenal in T20 leagues across the globe, especially in the Bangladesh Premier League and the Pakistan Premier League. Known as the 360-degree batsman, de Villiers is known to play unorthodox shots and can singlehandedly win matches.

Chris Gayle

Known as the Universe Boss, Gayle is on the wrong side of the thirties. But when most people hang their boots, Gayle is rethinking his retirement. On his day, ‘Gayle-storm’ can decimate any bowling attack. The West Indian has a total of 3,994 runs in the IPL, with a high-score of 175*. He has 24 fifties and 6 centuries in the IPL.

Dinesh Karthik

Karthik is a solid wicketkeeper-batsman who’s part of the middle order for India and Kolkata Knight Riders. With 3,401 runs in his IPL career, Karthik has got 15 fifties to his name. As the captain of his side, there’s going to be a lot riding on him.

Needless to say, this list is not conclusive. At the IPL, there’s no saying who steps up and produces a blinder. Of course, a lot of eyes will be on Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, but they are superstars who always hog the limelight. The guys mentioned here though are equally capable and can be top contenders for the Orange Cap.