Indian Premier League 2019: Analysing Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knight Rider’s adventurous journey through years

When India was neck-deep into T20’s, World Cups and ODI’s, a phenomenon called Indian Premier League popularly known as IPL was lavishly introduced. IPL was launched in the year 2008 and within no time, it became one of the most celebrated cricket tournaments in the history of India. Well, IPL garnered huge attention from people, who are otherwise not into the game of cricket, bought in international players for its in-house teams and what not! It won’t be wrong to say that the Indian Premier League changed the entire dynamics of the Indian cricket.

Indian Premier League comprises of eight huge teams and each one is blessed with some crazy fan-bases. Among many others, there’s one team named Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) or fans have popularly known it as Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team. The team is co-owned by Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. KKR’s victory anthem ‘Korlo Lorbo Jeetbo Re,’ was a rage among the IPL lovers and just like it, the team’s journey also has been a thrilling one. A special mention to Gautam Gambhir, who is no more associated with the team, but will always be considered as one of the most essential parts of Kolkata Knight Riders. Here’s a rundown to some of the most exciting rather adventurous highlights that kept the two-time IPL trophy winner Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan and its fans at the edge of their seats.

2012 Victory

Known as one of the most of popular IPL teams, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated their contender and one of the strongest teams - Chennai Super Kings. KKR defeated CSK by two runs. Gautam Gambhir was the captain.

The popular ‘Wankhede’ ban

While this was the year of rejoicing for all the KKR team members because of their huge win, the same couldn’t be said about its co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who had a rather exasperating time on the field. Wankhede stadium, to be precise. In May 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders’ owner and Bollywood superstar SRK faced a ban of five years from entering the Wankhede Stadium. Reason? For misbehaving with its officials after an IPL match in Mumbai. Reportedly, an MCA official alleged that SRK manhandled a security guard of the association and hurled abuses while the ongoing game. This incident created a nationwide stir and invited a lot of flak for Shah Rukh Khan, for his misbehaviour. In his defense, the actor had said that the security guard asked him and his kids to leave the grounds after they entered it post his team’s victory. The actor had conveyed to the police that he got angry when someone spoke to him in indecent language. Shah Rukh, however, denied he had misbehaved and maintained he reacted only after children, including his kids, were ‘manhandled’ by the security staff at the stadium.

When the ban was finally lifted in 2016

After almost four years, in the year 2016, the Mumbai Police came to the conclusion that SRK was not drunk and neither did he use any kind of abusive language at the Wankhede Stadium. Shah Rukh Khan was given a clean-chit and his five-year-ban was immediately lifted.

2014 Victory

KKR isn’t just considered as one of the strongest teams of IPL. After winning in 2012, this Shah Rukh Khan’s team bagged the trophy yet again, this time, however, from Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab. It won over 31 runs and the hysteria on the ground was no less than India’s World Cup victory, all thanks to some of the most avid cricket lovers. Dinesh Karthik was the captain back then.

2019 Stats

Dinesh Karthik has been retained as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2019. Its other players comprise of Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Carlos Brathwaite, Anrich Nortje, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Nikhil Naik, Yarra Prithviraj, Shrikant Mundhe, Joe Denly and Sandeep Warrier.

The team is being coached under the guidance of Jacques Kallis, who is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers after Ricky Pointing and Sachin Tendulkar. KKR’s first match will take place against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 24, 4 pm, at the team’s hometown – Eden Gardens. Now, will that be considered as a lucky charm and help KKR winning this one? Only time will tell. Till then, Korlo Lorbo Jeetbo Re!