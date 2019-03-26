Indian Premier League 2019: Andre Russell does 300 push ups when he’s bored

West Indies’ all-rounder Andre Russell went with all guns blazing when Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. Chasing a target of 182 runs, KKR was desperate to get going. That’s when Russell fired up the crowd with four massive sixes. He eventually remained unbeaten at 49 from 19 balls as KKR won the match. A match-winner for any team, Russell appeared for a post-match interview with his teammate Robin Uthappa.

Speaking to Robbie, Dre Russ revealed that he does 300 push-ups whenever he gets bored at the hotel room. "Well, not now [push-ups]. When I was bored, I was doing 300 push-ups every few days. That got me interested. We had a good night out and I am excited the way we have started the season," Russell said. While Russell is a trump card in Knight Riders’ ranks, his availability at the 2019 Indian Premier League became a cause of worry because of a knee injury that was hounding him for the last 10 months.

The Jamaican cricketer has been with KKR for years but he’s often hit by the injury bug, forcing him to sit out for long periods of times. In 2018, Russell managed to play 16 games at the IPL – his highest in a season, scoring 316 runs with a strike rate of 184 plus. Despite being injury prone, Russell can be as devastating as Chris Gayle on his day.

The match against Sunrisers Hyderabad required Knight Riders to score 53 runs in three overs. Russell was on 7 off nine balls when the 18over began. His pyrotechnics propelled KKR to a thrilling victory with two balls to spare.