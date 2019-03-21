Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others likely to contend for the purple cap

While it is argued that T20 cricket tournaments such as the Indian Premier League is largely a competition that favours batsmen, the bowlers play an important part in it. The shortest format of the game is also the hardest for bowlers since batsmen are enticed to go for big shots. Yet, the IPL and other T20 tournaments have produced incredible performances from bowlers, who not only picked up wickets at crucial moments, but also restricted the flow of runs. This year’s IPL too looks to be a power-packed game and while there will be a host of bowlers coming up with scintillating performances, we believe a select few will be the main contenders for the purple cap.

Jasprit Bumrah

The obvious choice. Bumrah remains the only bowler to take a hattrick on his IPL debut. Currently one of the top bowlers in world cricket, Bumrah is the main man for Mumbai Indians when it comes to the death overs. His ability to be consistent with his yorkers, is reminiscent of Lasith Malinga launching his toe-crushers.

Rashid Khan

This Afghan bowler is just 20 and he’s very consistent with his googlies. As a dependable bowler, Rashid had picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni in the 2018 edition of the IPL. With a tally of 19 wickets at the Big Bash, Rashid is someone Hyderabad can bank on.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep is known as the man with a golden arm. This crafty bowler is a chinaman bowler and has perfected the art of dismissing set batsmen. In the 2018 edition of the IPL, Kuldeep picked up 17 wickets, along with his teammate Sunil Narine.

Umesh Yadav

A veteran of Team India, Umesh has the experience to take on hard situations. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yadav will have his work cut out as the team isn’t particularly known for their bowling attack. Virat Kohli will be looking at him as the main bowler.

David Willey

This English cricketer is your top choice if you want a brilliant mix of pace bowling and handy batting. Willey has a total of 2545 runs in his T20 career consisting of 128 innings. He even has two centuries and 11 fifties under his belt. His potential to pick up wickets is also well-known, making him a solid choice for Chennai Super Kings.

While we think that the bowlers listed above are perfect contenders for the purple cap, the Indian Premier League known to throw up surprises. We would love it if we get to witness a new superstar take the award for highest wickets this year – preferably someone who’s not as popular as the ones we mentioned.