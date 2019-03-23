Indian Premier League 2019: Virat Kohli snubs Gautam Gambhir for his ‘lucky to survive’ jibe

Virat Kohli reacted to former Indian player Gautam Gambhir’s jibe that he has been ‘lucky to survive’ as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Kohli didn’t take Gambhir’s name when making his comments. Gambhir had led Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League titles in 2012 and 2014. He had recently said that Kohli was lucky to stay as captain of RCB despite not winning a title for six years of captaincy.

Kohli said that he is trying to do what he’s supposed to do, without caring for being judged by anyone if he doesn’t win the IPL. The combative right-handed batsman said that he tries to win all possible titles but sometimes it just doesn’t happen. "We have to be practical about why we haven't won one. That boils down to bad decision making in pressure situations. If I think like people from outside, I can't even sustain five games. I would be sitting at home," Kohli said a day before his team takes on defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking about Kohli, Gambhir had said that doesn’t see him as a ‘shrewd captain.’ "I don't see him as a shrewd captain. I don't see him as a tactful captain (tactician). And he hasn't won the IPL. So ultimately, a captain is only as good as his record."

Great to be back at the Chinnaswamy for another season with @RCBTweets. 😎 Can’t wait to be on the field! 💪🏽 #PlayBold #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/2Bl7oGY2qE — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 18, 2019

Gambhir believes that one cannot take the names of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the same breath. MS Dhoni is a winner of three IPL titles. Gauti even compared Kohli to Rohit Sharma, who also won three IPL titles. The 12edition of the IPL takes off on March 23. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be going against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.