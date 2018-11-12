Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s gesture for an unwell girl will bowl you over!

An old phrase says, ‘help others to help yourself’ and seems like that Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is a living example of the same.

Recently, Kaur grabbed the limelight as she was the first Indian to hit a T20I century in the opening fight against New Zealand, but this time she is in focus for a reason that will melt your heart. It so happened that during the Group B match against rivals Pakistan, Harmanpreet proved to be an angel for an unwell little girl. The incident took place soon after the National Anthem when Kaur picked up the ill girl and handed over her to people who could attend to her health emergency. A video of the incident has taken the internet by storm.

Harmanpreet has played a prominent role in the ongoing campaign at the ICC Women’s World T20, as the Indian team started off on a glorious note with Kaur’s century in the match against New Zealand. Further, on November 11, she also helped India cross the finish line in a 124-chase run against arch-rivals Pakistan. Kudos to her!

