Indian team served most mouth-watering dishes at Lord’s

The first session of the second Test match between India and England was recently halted due to the continuous downpour in London. And, not just the match, the relentless rain didn’t even allow the toss to be conducted! However, while the harsh weather might have created disappointment for the players, there was something that absolutely cheered them up! They at least did not have to worry about their appetite. The lunch menu at Lord’s for the players included the some of the most mouth-watering dishes and the host even accommodated the Indian players with delicious Indian dishes. Check out the menu here:

The menu, which included stuffed lamb saddle, chicken lasagna, chicken tikka and paneer tikka curry (and a whole lot others) and was sure keep the team in their best spirits while they waited for their match to begin. The wide variety of dishes also included prawns, mashed potato, basmati rice, papadams, baby carrots, corn, French beans, garden salad and boiled eggs. And, as for the dessert, the players were served apple pie custard, dark chocolate and cherry cheesecake, fresh fruit salad and ice-creams.

Coming to the match, India is planning to bounce back at England after losing the first Test of the series by 31 runs.