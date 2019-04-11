image
  3. Cricket
International Pet Day: Hardik Pandya celebrates with his dogs Bentley and Aston

Cricket

International Pet Day: Hardik Pandya celebrates with his dogs Bentley and Aston

Even as he's busy with IPL, Hardik Pandya took a moment to spell his love for his pets on International Pet Day.

back
Hardik PandyaIndian Premier LeagueInternational Pet DayIPL
nextIPL 2019, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu shine in CSK's 4 wicket win over Rajasthan

within