International Pet Day: Hardik Pandya celebrates with his dogs Bentley and Aston

Abhishek Singh April 11 2019, 11.55 pm April 11 2019, 11.55 pm

Hardik Pandya has had a tough start to the year. After being plagued by injuries towards the end of 2018, 2019 begin with him diving straight into controversy. Hardik appeared on Koffee With Karan season 6 with KL Rahul for company and the episode spelt major trouble for the two of them. Much more than they may have bargained for. Hardik was accused of making severe misogynistic comments and laughing it off as a joke. But things are looking up for him now and Hardik is currently enjoying playing in the IPL. Even as he performs on the field, Hardik took a moment to spell his love for his pets on International Pet Day.

The picture is too cute for words. It’s no secret that Hardik adores his pet dogs. His social media feed is loaded with pictures of the two. He even goes to the extent of calling them his ‘comfort zone’. Hardik seems to love British cars given that he named both his dogs after two of the world’s most sophisticated vehicles – Aston and Bentley. His love for his pets is intense, so much so that he has four paws, two with initials of his dogs, tattooed on the side of his neck.

Hardik, who is one of Mumbai Indian’s star players, is fairing moderately in the ongoing IPL. But during his last match with King XI Punjab, Hardik was hammered by his Kouch mate KL Rahul who plays for Punjab. KL Rahul smashed Hardik for three sixes and a four in the 19th over. Rahul’s big hits, however, didn’t matter because Mumbai eventually went on to win the match. The match, a nail-biting one to say the least, also included a stare down contest between Hardik and Kings XI Punjab paceman Hardus Viljoen.