IPL 2018 auction to begin: 16 marquee players will go under the hammer

The 11th season of the Indian Premier League will begin from 4th April, 2017. However, one of the most anticipated events following up to the main event is the auction, which will begin in Bengaluru from January 27. This edition of the event will see 16 marquee players who will go under the hammer.

The marquee players will include both Indian and players from overseas. Players would be priced at Rs 2 crore, which is the reserve price. There are 36 players, including 13 Indians, who have opted for the top price bracket. In total, 18 players have been retained, 578 players are up for grabs in this year’s IPL auction.

NEWS: VIVO IPL 2018 Player Auction list announced.



"A lot of strategizing and number-crunching is involved before a cricketer is picked at the IPL Player Auction. The dynamic nature of the auction makes it unpredictable and exciting," IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla said in a press release.

The marquee players include - R Ashwin, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Root, Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Shakib Hasan.

"The eight franchises have given us an indication of what their core would be with their Player Retentions and IPL 2018 Player Auction will be an important step towards the creation of a successful team. The marquee list is full of star players, but I am also looking forward to the uncapped Indian players who have proved their mettle in the earlier editions of the IPL and are sure to attract high bids," Shukla added.

Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Yuzvendra Chahal and Karn Sharma have also set their base price at Rs 2 crore.

This year will see the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, after both teams were suspended due to the involvement of their respective owners in the 2013 IPL betting case.