home/ sports/ cricket
IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir steps down as Delhi skipper, Shreyas Iyer takes charge

IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir steps down as Delhi skipper, Shreyas Iyer takes charge

First published: April 25, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Updated: April 25, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The Delhi Daredevils began this year’s Indian Premier League with a poor start, winning just one match out of six. The team currently languishes at the bottom of the points table. Believing that he hasn’t contributed enough, DD captain Gautam Gambhir decided to step down. Shreyas Iyer will take his place and lead the team through the rest of the tournament.

“It was absolutely my decision,” said Gambhir at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. “I haven’t contributed enough. So I owe that responsibility considering where we are in the points table.”

In terms of points, Delhi is tied with the Mumbai Indians but they have a net run rate of -1.0, which is lesser than Mumbai. Gambhir’s performance with the bat hasn’t been too well either. The opener had an excellent run with the Kolkata Knight Riders but since his move to Delhi this season, he hasn’t been able to perform as well. Gambhir’s total score in the last six matches is 85, having scored 55 in the first match against Kings XI Punjab. Gambhir did not bat in the second match and scored 15, 8, 3, and 4 respectively in the following matches.

Before joining Delhi in 2018, Gambhir had captained the side in an earlier edition, when the team finished in the fifth spot. After his stint in Kolkata, he moved back to Delhi where the management hailed him as the best man for the job. While he led KKR for seven years, the team won two IPL titles and Gambhir scored 3,035 runs. With the pressure of captaincy off his shoulders, GG can now focus more on his batting and return to being the deadly opener that he is.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Delhi Daredevils #Gautam Gambhir #IPL 2018 #Kings XI Punjab #Mumbai Indians #New Delhi

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All