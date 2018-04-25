IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir steps down as Delhi skipper, Shreyas Iyer takes charge

The Delhi Daredevils began this year’s Indian Premier League with a poor start, winning just one match out of six. The team currently languishes at the bottom of the points table. Believing that he hasn’t contributed enough, DD captain Gautam Gambhir decided to step down. Shreyas Iyer will take his place and lead the team through the rest of the tournament.

True, that I’ve stepped down from DD captaincy. Just to clarify it was my call, nothing from the management or coaching staff. I may not be leading from the front but I will be the last man standing for @DelhiDaredevils. No individual bigger than d team. Very much a #DilDIlli — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 25, 2018

“It was absolutely my decision,” said Gambhir at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. “I haven’t contributed enough. So I owe that responsibility considering where we are in the points table.”

In terms of points, Delhi is tied with the Mumbai Indians but they have a net run rate of -1.0, which is lesser than Mumbai. Gambhir’s performance with the bat hasn’t been too well either. The opener had an excellent run with the Kolkata Knight Riders but since his move to Delhi this season, he hasn’t been able to perform as well. Gambhir’s total score in the last six matches is 85, having scored 55 in the first match against Kings XI Punjab. Gambhir did not bat in the second match and scored 15, 8, 3, and 4 respectively in the following matches.

Before joining Delhi in 2018, Gambhir had captained the side in an earlier edition, when the team finished in the fifth spot. After his stint in Kolkata, he moved back to Delhi where the management hailed him as the best man for the job. While he led KKR for seven years, the team won two IPL titles and Gambhir scored 3,035 runs. With the pressure of captaincy off his shoulders, GG can now focus more on his batting and return to being the deadly opener that he is.