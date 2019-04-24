IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi’s got better dance moves

Debanu Das April 24 2019, 4.42 pm April 24 2019, 4.42 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore may be at an unenviable position at the Indian Premier League, but that doesn’t mean that the players aren’t letting their hair down. The age-old saying of ‘all work and no play’ stands true even to this day. Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers head out for a bit of bowling. Not cricket bowling. We’re talking about the sport, the one where you knock out a bunch of pins by rolling a big ball at them.

RCB shared videos of the two of them trying their hand at the game. Chahal is a spin wizard, knocking off stumps in cricket, but when it came to bowling, ABD was the man in form. Chahal rolled the ball and managed to knock down all but one pin. ABD on the other hand, beat his buddy, putting down all the pins. Full marks to ABD for that. However, Yuzi was not going to have his thunder taken away. The bowler went up to the South African and then showed off some moves, doing a jig until ABD brushed him aside. Not sure if Mr 360 could match Chahal on that count.

Yuzi nails it with his dance moves

Chahal has been one of RCB’s mainstays, playing all 10 of their matches and picking up 14 wickets. He had joined the team in 2014, transferring from, Mumbai Indians. Chahal is a part of the Indian squad contesting for the 2019 men’s cricket World Cup.

Mr 360 is simply unbeatable

As for de Villiers, he’s had a successful run at the 2019 IPL, playing in 9 matches and scoring over 300 runs. He has retired from international cricket but continues to play in T20 tournaments. RCB have a chance to move out of their bottom position on the points table on April 24. The team will be taking on Kings XI Punjab and will be gunning to move up to at least number seven, if not six.