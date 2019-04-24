  3. Cricket
IPL 2019 AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzis got better dance moves

Cricket

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi’s got better dance moves

Yuzi Chahal may not be as good as ABD in bowling, but his moves are kickass!

back
AB de VilliersABDcricketIPL 2019Royal Challengers BangaloresportsYuzi ChahalYuzvendra Chahal
nextMr and Mrs Captain, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma take team RCB out for a game night

within