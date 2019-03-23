IPL 2019: Ahead of RCB vs CSK, here's why Virat Kohli needs to pull up his socks!

Fans across the country are gearing up for the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League, which is all set to kick-start from March 23, 2019. The buzz around IPL is always extraordinary. However, the opening match of its latest edition will be no less than an adventure, considering that it is going to be a clash of the Titans, quite literally. IPL 2019's first battle will witness a face-off between former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and current skipper, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will take place at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

But before we have our eyes glued to the scoreboard of Saturday’s match, here’s a quick rundown of the stats of their earlier matches. Looking at past records, we can say that the ball seems to be in the court of Chennai Super Kings. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have had, and in fact, are under a lot of pressure. Reason being, through all the IPL seasons so far, despite having a power-packed team, this Virat Kohli-led side has never got its hands on the champion’s trophy. The trolls have been very ruthless, to an extent that time and again, people have questioned Virat Kohli’s captaincy in the IPL.

Analysing the previous records of Royal Challengers vs Chennai Super Kings, the latter has clearly managed to dominate the field. In the past, there have been around 22 matches between CSK and RCB, out of which Kohli’s team has owned only seven matches. CSK, on the other side, tops the list with 14 wins. It was in 2014 when RCB last beat Thalaiva’s team post which they were on a six-match losing streak.

Chidambaram Stadium, too, could be a cause of concern for Kohli, considering six of their earlier matches weren’t in their favour at the venue… just saying! All being said, one cannot predict anything until the last ball… it’s IPL after all; a tournament full of turns and twists!

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings VS Royal Challengers Bangalore will air at 8 pm on March 23. Excited? We definitely are!