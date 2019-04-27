IPL 2019: Ben Stokes delivers an emotional message before leaving for England

Debanu Das April 27 2019, 4.29 pm April 27 2019, 4.29 pm

We are heading towards the closing stages of the Indian Premier League. With the World Cup just around the corner, several players are beginning to leave the tournament to attend training camps in their own countries. Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals will be flying back to England to prepare for a bilateral series against Pakistan and Ireland. Before leaving his IPL teammates, the Brit made an emotional speech to the entire dressing room.

The upcoming series is being looked at as training and preparation matches for the World Cup. England’s provisional 15-member squad for the World Cup has Stokes listed. Royals shared a video of Stokes speaking to the team, expressing his thanks to everyone. The 27-year-old said that he’s played for several teams, but there are two which remain close to him – England, and his domestic club Durham. However, after playing with RR, he’s now found a third club.

Here's what Ben Stokes had to say of Rajasthan Royals

"After the England team and Durham, Rajasthan Royals is a team I hold dear to my heart." 💗@benstokes38 signed off with an emotional speech. Best of luck, Ben! 🙌🏾 #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/86VI0XEopN — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 26, 2019

Stokes did not have a very good IPL either with the bat, or with the ball. In the nine matches that he’s played, Stokes managed to score only 123 runs. As for his bowling, he’s only picked up six wickets with an economy of 20.50. Stokes failed to make any significant difference in any match that he played. The one exception was the match against Chennai Super Kings where he scored 46 runs off 29 balls. Unfortunately, that score came at a losing cause.

Steve Smith has 2000 runs in the IPL

Royals have stuck to him as one of their main players despite his poor form. With the practice matches coming up, Stokes will have to pull up his socks in order to cement his position on England’s WC team.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed at the seventh position at the points table. They will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 27. The other Brit missing from their squad is Jofra Archer, who will be heading back home for the same series as Stokes.