IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings is not just about the star daddies, the kiddos sweat it out too

Hailed as the Dad’s Army, Chennai Super Kings is taking on that tag very well. They do have a number of players on the wrong side of 30, but they do make sure to not make it an issue, unlike the haters. Many of the players are daddies, and they don’t shy away from the fact at all. On a number of occasions, the yellow brigade has entertained their little ones after the match.

A new video from the CSK camp in Chennai, showed the men playing with their kiddos on the field. A couple of players were seen helping the kids with fielding practice – little things such as how to position one’s hands to better take a catch, running after the ball, sliding, and some general cricketing advice. A couple of players such as Dwayne Bravo lifted up the little ones, much to their delight. We wonder if there’s a CSK Junior team in the making, one that can have a league of its own.

Chennai Super Kings have often shared pictures and videos of the players’ kids mingling with each other. One of the most recent ones involves Shane Watson and his son. After scoring a scintillating 96, Watto returned to the dugout and aimed a kiss at his son, who waved back at his dad. Shane even conducted an interview with the little one, asking him about his second favourite player (MS Dhoni, who else?).

Some time back, there was also a video of Imran Tahir’s son Gibran, and Watson’s son William playing corridor cricket in their hotel. Gibran even imitated his father’s iconic celebration – the one that he does every time he takes a wicket.

CSK is currently placed on top of the points table, followed by Delhi Capitals. On April 24, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Kings XI Punjab.