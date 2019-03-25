IPL 2019: Chris Gayle now has 4000 reasons to reconsider his retirement

Cricket has always had a special place in our hearts and with newer formats coming into the picture, the game only gets more interesting. One such addition is the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was introduced in the year 2008. The latest edition of IPL is back to rule our TV screens and for cricket fans, life just got much better. Monday marks a clash between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals and the match is being played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Kings XI Punjab batted first and scored a decent 184 for 4 wickets. That being said, it's also a time for Chris Gayle's fans to rejoice.

Chris Gayle, who plays for Punjab, has become the fastest player to reach 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Gayle has broken Sunrisers Hyderabad's player David Warner's record who reached the landmark in his 114th innings. Warner was also the first overseas player to get to 4000 IPL runs. But now, Gayle has dethroned David with smashing 4000 runs in his 112th innings and 113th match.

4000 IPL runs for the #UniverseBoss 😎😎 He becomes the 2nd overseas player to achieve this feat 👏🤙 pic.twitter.com/FLi5lbQ09w — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2019

Chris Gayle, who is called the bane of bowlers, was reconsidering his retirement plans some time back. The swashbuckling cricketer had announced on February 17 that he would retire from One Day Internationals post the 2019 World Cup. However, his recent performances against England led him to re-evaluate the situation. Gayle made a comeback to the West Indies ODI team scoring 347 runs in a span of four matches. The fourth ODI against England saw him score 162 runs as he smacked 14 sixes. And now, Chris Gayle is the fastest player to reach 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League. All we can say is that he has 4000 reasons not to retire in a hurry.

