image
Tuesday, March 26th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
IPL 2019: Chris Gayle once had said he'll reconsider retirement, now he has 4000 more reasons to

Cricket

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle now has 4000 reasons to reconsider his retirement

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle scores 4000 IPL runs from 112 innings to become the fastest man to reach this milestone!

back
Chris GaylecricketDavid WarnerIndian Premier League 2019IPL 2019Kings XI PunjabRajasthan Royalssports
nextIPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP in Jaipur: Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs

within