IPL 2019: Chris Gayle shares a throwback picture of Sam Curran, shortly after he replaced the Universe Boss as opener

Ranjini Maitra April 05 2019, 12.09 am April 05 2019, 12.09 am

You never know what surprises life throws at you, and many of them are sheerly pleasant. All those who are today known as achievers have had dreams that they nourished for the longest times and have idols they looked up to. We got a taste of one such sweet story on Thursday evening when the 39-year-old Gayle Gayle shared a picture on social media. Gayle remembers seeing Curran as a kid and was glad to see him going places. He shared a then and now picture of the two on Instagram, and the internet is losing it!

The image has Chris Gayle with Sam Curran when Sam was just a young boy, probably a fan, and Chris looks like he was already in his playing days. Sam seems to have grown by leaps and bounds in the game of cricket. This picture is so much sweeter as no one would have ever thought that the 20-year-old British lad Sam Curran would replace the one and only Chris Gayle as an opener for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019. But it happened, much to everyone's delight.

Opener Chris Gayle, who has scored 139 through the last 3 matches, moved down in the batting order in King XI Punjab's last match on Monday, to make place for Sam Curran, who put up a strong show. Curran, who’s also called Kings XI Punjab's 'million dollar baby', justified the move as a batsman, scoring 20 runs but it was his bowling act that got all the praise. Curran claimed a hattrick, becoming the youngest cricketer to take three back to back wickets in the IPL. KXIP's 166 was being chased by Delhi Capitals, who were all out by 152, thanks to Curran's storm. From being a fanboy of Gayle to a strong contender in the same IPL team, Curran's journey must have been purely rewarding.

His achievement obviously called for some serious celebration and what better way for a Kings XI Punjab player to celebrate than do the bhangra. Minutes after the team’s victory against Delhi Capitals, Curran is seen walking up to his team owner Preity Zinta and breaking out into some smooth bhangra moves.

The young British lad surely has a bright cricketing future ahead of him.