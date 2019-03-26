IPL 2019: CSK captain MS Dhoni trolls birthday boy Kedar Jadhav like a boss

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the best cricketers ever to play the sport. The 37-year-old Chennai Super Kings captain has time and again proved his mettle as a player on the field with his brilliant batting and behind the stump skills. On the other side, Dhoni has also left us in splits with his wit and sense of humour over the years and recently MS Dhoni trolled his teammate Kedar Jadhav like a boss to which Kedar has no reply.

The video seems to have been shot at the airport post the opening match which the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the video, Kedar shared how happy he felt that he was at the crease when CSK chased down the partly set target by RCB. He went nostalgic and said that just like the last season, the team started the tournament on a victory note when they defeated Mumbai Indians in a thrilling encounter in IPL 2018. But unfortunately, Jadhav pulled his hamstring and had to return home. That's when trolled the right-handed batsman and said: "Ghar jaane ka waapas plan hai?"

Other players sitting around MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav like Mohit Sharma and Imran Tahir too joined in the laughter.

Kedar Jadhav who is celebrating his birthday has high regards for MS Dhoni as it was under his tenure that he started playing for team India. Since then there has been no looking back for Kedar as he has been an integral part of the team.