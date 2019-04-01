IPL 2019: CSK celebrates coach Stephen Fleming's birthday with a cake post a thrilling win against RR

Abhishek Singh April 01 2019, 2.45 pm April 01 2019, 2.45 pm

Sunday witnessed one of the most intense matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2019 as three times champions Chennai Super Kings clashed with Rajasthan Royals in Chennai. While everyone expected the match to be one-sided with the home team having an upper hand over the visitors but team Rajasthan surprised everyone by taking the match to the last ball. The thrilling encounter ended with CSK winning it by 8 runs and are currently topping the IPL points table. The win surely called for a celebration and the yellow gang had an extra reason to celebrate as their coach Stephen Fleming had his birthday the following day.

As a part of the CSK dressing room tradition, birthday boy Stephen Fleming cut the yellow cake and captain MS Dhoni seems to love the taste of it. The boys fought a tough battle at the MA Chidambaram Stadium but back in the dugout, they were in no mood to spare their coach and washed his face with the cake which we assume to be the CSK dressing room tradition. While Suresh Raina, skipper MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo were amongst the first ones to feed Stephen the cake, speedster Shardul Thakur gave a bake bath to the birthday boy.

As for the match against the Rajasthan Royals, captain Dhoni lead the team from the front and top-scored for CSK with his unbeaten 75 off 46 deliveries. Dhoni walked into the middle when the team was 3 wickets down and looked to bundle up soon but playing till the end, MSD helped the team put up a respectable score to defend. Later on, in the innings, South African spinner Imran Tahir went all guns and took 2 wickets for 23 runs in his 4 overs quota. Also, Ravindra Jadeja was a live wire in the field and got some stunning catches which later earned him catch of the match award.