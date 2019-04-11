IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Will Rajasthan be able to avenge their last match's defeat against Chennai?

Live Update

Match number twenty-five of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see three-time champions Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. While Chennai is riding high on confidence after winning their last match, Rajasthan are looking forward to getting back to their mojo. Both teams have played 20 matches against each other in which CSK has won 13 times while RR have won on 7 occasions. Currently, while CSK is topping the IPL points table, RR is placed at seventh, winning just one of their five fixtures.

Rajasthan Royals are struggling in all departments of the game. Speaking of their batting, captain and opener Ajinkya Rahane has been the biggest concern for the RR think tank as he has been getting out very early in the innings. Apart from Joss Butler and Steven Smith, no other batsman has worked for Rajasthan. In their bowling department, opening bowlers Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, have failed to get the early breakthrough and Shreyas Gopal has been the only saving grace in the bowling department.

CSK is undoubtedly the best team, both on paper and on-ground. They have the explosive duo of Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu as their openers who are giving good start to the team. CSK’s Mr Dependable Suresh Raina comes in at no 3. Raina is followed by Kedar Jadhav, captain MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja. So the batting department is taken care off with some of the best in the game. In the bowling department, spin duo Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh have been the top performers in the last games followed by Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo.

Will Rajasthan be able to avenge their last game’s loss?