IPL 2019: David Warner leaves a message for Sunrisers Hyderabad, returns to Australia for World Cup prep

Debanu Das April 30 2019, 6.51 pm April 30 2019, 6.51 pm

Australia’s David Warner starred in his last match in the 2019 Indian Premier League on April 29. Warner, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, will be travelling back to Australia to prepare for the upcoming cricket World Cup. Australia starts their WC 2019 training camp from May 2. Warner had a magnificent day, scoring 81 runs off 56 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs. It was a fitting end of a campaign for a terrific player. Following the match, Warner recorded a farewell message for his fans while Bhuvenshwar Kumar did the camerawork.

The 32-year-old thanked all his fans and said: “I’m just very grateful for the opportunity to come here again and participate in the IPL. They’ve been very, very good to me over the years, and my family. We can’t thank them enough for their loyalty and generosity. To the fans: Thank you very much. You guys are the backbone of our team, you guys always come out and support us in numbers. We really appreciate it. Keep making some noise for us so the boys can hear you.”

Bhuvi turns cameraman for David Warner

Before he finally wrapped up his work in India and made his way home, the Aussie star shared a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude to the SRH players, owners, support staff and social media team. Warner added that he ‘thoroughly enjoyed being back and swinging that willow.’

David Warner has a message y'all!

Despite leaving the IPL, Warner has made quite a mark in the tournament. He is currently the highest run-scorer with 692 runs in 12 matches. He is followed by KL Rahul with 520 runs and Andre Russell with 486 runs. On April 29, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match and remained on the fourth spot on the points table.