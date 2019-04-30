  3. Cricket
IPL 2019: David Warner leaves a message for the Sunrisers Hyderabad family, returns to Australia for World Cup prep

Cricket

IPL 2019: David Warner leaves a message for Sunrisers Hyderabad, returns to Australia for World Cup prep

David Warner leaves the IPL with an emotional message for his fans.

back
David WarnerIndi RaeIPL 2019Ivy MaeSunrisers Hyderabad
nextIPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings following the SRH vs KXIP match

within