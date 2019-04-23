  3. Cricket
IPL 2019 David Warner’s fans love him, but his daughters love him more

Cricket

IPL 2019: David Warner’s fans love him, but his daughters love him more!

David Warner's biggest fans are his daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae.

back
cricketDavid WarnerIndi RaeIPL 2019Ivy MaesportsSunrisers Hyderabad
nextIPL 2019 Points Table Updated team standings after the DC vs RR match

within