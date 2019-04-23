IPL 2019: David Warner’s fans love him, but his daughters love him more!

Debanu Das April 23 2019, 8.00 pm April 23 2019, 8.00 pm

Australia’s David Warner is back from his suspension and each match that he plays, he makes sure to let his fans know what they’ve been missing out on. Warner gives his performances everything he's got, but there’s also someone else that gives him immense support. David’s two daughters recently arrived in India and they have been cheering for their dad in just about every match. Papa Warner is known to be very close to his kids and that shows every time they arrive for a match!

Warner is already a heart-winner for many in India, and after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders on April 21, pictures of the proud dad and his daughter went viral. Warner was seen carrying his daughter on his shoulders, making for an incredibly adorable moment. The Aussie cricketer is often seen playing with his daughters before heading out into the field. Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni too, is often seen playing with Ziva after matches.

David is a father to two daughters, Ivy Mae, born on 11 September 2014, and Indi Rae, born on 14 January 2016. Before the photo of David carrying his daughter became viral, another image of the little girl holding up a placard for her daddy. The card read ‘Go Daddy’ and the proud papa could be seen smiling.

Warner was also seen hugging his daughters before heading out to bat. A video of him standing back in the stands in full battle gear and hugging the kids has been widely circulated online.

Surisers Hyderabad will be facing Chennai Super Kings on April 23 for match number 41 of the Indian Premier League. Unfortunately for SRH, one of their main batsmen, Jonny Bairstow may not be available for this match since he’ll have to leave for World Cup preparations in England.