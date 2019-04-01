IPL 2019: Dwayne Bravo is all praise for MS Dhoni, says he feeds of the captain’s energy

Debanu Das April 01 2019, 5.04 pm April 01 2019, 5.04 pm

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo heaped praise on his team’s captain MS Dhoni, who is credited for his unbeaten 75 off 46 balls. Dhoni’s incredible innings came when CSK hosted Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on March 31. Bravo was at the crease as the former India captain rained sixes and fours. Dhoni’s batting led CSK to 175 runs - a feat thought impossible as the team had initially lost three wickets for 25 runs within the first three overs. That performance from Dhoni earned plaudits from many, including Bravo, who is a hard-hitter himself.

Following the match, Bravo was in an interview with fellow CSK mate Sam Billings. Speaking on Dhoni’s performance, Bravo said: "He is very calm and composed. He knows his game, he knows his strength. For me, it's just a matter of feeding off his energy. He encouraged me to be positive. I enjoy batting with him because he makes batting look so easy." It seems like Dhoni is far from being written off. A couple of inconsistent performances from Dhoni prompted many to call for his retirement. However, Thala managed to prove them wrong time and again with comebacks at the most crucial moments.

When MS walked in to bat, CSK had already lost three wickets inside five overs. He had Suresh Raina at the crease with him. Along with Raina, Dhoni put up 61 runs. After the former departed for 36, it was Bravo’s turn to enter the crease and smash the ball around the park. Bravo and Dhoni forged a partnership of 56 runs as the former slammed 27 runs in 16 balls.

No debating this decision - Thala @msdhoni's unbeaten 75 meant that he was awarded Man of the Match for #CSKvRR#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/HOdqEXqgHu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2019

Coming out to bat, Rajasthan Royals quickly lost three wickets in three overs. However, Rahul Tripathi managed to anchor the Royals along with former Australia skipper Steve Smith. After the duo departed, there was no one to hold the innings together and eventually, CSK beat RR by 8 runs.