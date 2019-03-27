IPL 2019: Dwayne Bravo reveals Chennai Super Kings don’t plan before matches

Another day, another Chennai Super Kings victory. Going out to bat first, Delhi Capitals mustered a total of 147 runs in 20 overs. It wasn’t a very big target to defend but Delhi’s captain Shreyas Iyer did well to take the match to the last over. Despite their efforts to make it hard for Chennai, we’ve got to agree that the Capitals never really had a full dominance over the match. The MS Dhoni-led Super Kings always found a way out. That is possibly a result of precise planning, isn’t it? Wrong. CSK doesn’t have a plan.

At the post-match press conference in Delhi, Chennai Super Kings star Dwayne Bravo dropped a shocker to the assembled reporters. The former West Indies captain revealed that Chennai Super Kings don’t have any sort of team meetings. “We don’t plan. We don’t have team meetings, we don’t plan. We just turn up and go with the flow on every given day. MS plays his way – he has his style. Every player has their style. So yeah…we take a situation and adjust and adapt quickly. That’s where experience comes in,” explained Bravo.

"We don't have team meetings, we don't plan." - Dwayne Bravo.



Perks of having a bunch of mature, experienced heads in the @ChennaiIPL side! #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/ERbGD2OpYN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2019

Many might not have seen this coming, but when you think about it, it does make sense. CSK is packed with players who have decades of experience. Each player has played plenty of international cricket, T20 leagues or some form of domestic cricket. While some of them have retired from international games, they still have with them years of experience. It’s the sort of stuff that wins you matches. Titles even. The crickets on CSK’s squad have been there, done that. Thus they don’t worry much about planning or meetings.

Chennai now have two wins in as many matches at the 2019 Indian Premier League. The team now leads the IPL table with four points, and is followed by Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. Their next match is against Rajasthan Royals on March 31.