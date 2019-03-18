IPL 2019: Five controversies that stunned the cricketing world

Just like team India won the very first T-20 World Cup, it was with India that a brand new T-20 tournament was introduced. Not many might know that Indian Premier League or IPL (started in 2008) originally borrowed its format from Indian Cricket League, a private franchise-based cricket tournament. IPL, owned by the BCCI, went on to flourish beyond limits while ICL faced a slow decay. Through the years, IPL has evolved in its elements and numerous controversies have also surfaced. Read on.

When Bhajji slapped Sreesanth (2008)

It was the very first chapter of IPL and the madness was incredible. In one of the matches, Kings XI Punjab was playing against Mumbai Indians at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Punjab. During one heated moment, Sreesanth was apparently in for a sudden slap from Bhajji! Many would remember seeing pictures of a teary-eyes Sreesanth on the newspapers, the next day. Harbhajan later was regretful and said he shouldn't have done it. After 11 years, however, the incident is still remembered.

The exit of Lalit Modi (2010)

Lalit Modi, the first Chairman and Commissioner of IPL, is the man to be credited for introducing the tournament in India. He ran it till 2010 before charges of financial irregularities hit him. Over 20 charges including passing contracts to acquaintances of his choice, bid rigging and selling IPL franchise to his relatives were brought against him. The BCCI, in 2013, banned him for life and he was barred from holding any cricket post forever.

Shah Rukh Khan's uncalled show at Wankhede Stadium (2012)

Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, was entering the ground in full zeal after his team won a match against Mumbai Indians. He was reportedly accompanied by daughter Suhana and her friends, all of who raised considerable noise. Shah Rukh Khan got into an altercation with the ground's security, following which he was banned from entering Wankhede for the next five years.

The spot-fixing scandal (2013)

A handful of players of Rajasthan Royals, Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, found their names amid accusations of spot-fixing. The Delhi Police reportedly claimed to be having evidence against all of them and the BCCI imposed on them a lifetime ban. RR owners Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were also summoned.

The Preity Zinda-Ness Wadia row

Kings XI Punjab owners, actor Preity Zinta and Bombay Dying owner Ness Wadia were said to have embarked on a romantic journey. However, it didn't end on a sweet note. Preity accused her former boyfriend of molesting and harassing her during a match at Wankhede stadium and a legal spat began. We don't know how it ended, but the two continue to be companions in business.

Despite the controversies and the fallouts, IPL remains one of the most popular cricketing tournaments in the world. Look forward to receiving a massive dose of sports as well as recreation!