IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

IPL fever is soon to grip the nation. In a day, to be precise. The schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 12 was released recently and we are all charged up to witness Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers in the opening game this Saturday. Throughout the years, IPL has also been the launch pad for many domestic players who have later gone on to represent India with some remarkable performances. 2019 too has provided an opportunity to many first-timers. Let’s take a look at five players who are making their debut in IPL this season.

Varun Chakravarthy (Kings XI Punjab)

The spinner has played one first-class match and nine List A matches, in which he picked 22 wickets at an average of 16.68. He has been backed byHarbhajan Singh as the latter mentioned that he is someone selectors should keep an eye on. He was picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore.

Anmolpreet Singh (Mumbai Indians)

Known for his aggressive stroke play, he averages above 54.95 in first-class cricket, and 52.45 in List A cricket. He will be mentored by his state teammate Yuvraj Singh in the dressing room.

Shivam Dube (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

He is known as an all-rounder acing both batting and bowling. His score in 2019 stands at a total of 632 runs in eight matches including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Prabhsimran Gill (Kings XI Punjab)

His price in the auction was a whopping Rs 4.8 crore. He smashed 298 runs in a district level game of just 301 deliveries.

Prayas Ray Barman (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The 16-year-old was picked by RCB for Rs 1.5 crore. Known for his accuracy and the ability to create pressure, he was the highest wicket-taker for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.