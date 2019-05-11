IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, to meet their former franchise Mumbai Indians in the finals

Debanu Das May 11 2019, 11.44 am May 11 2019, 11.44 am

Chennai Super Kings have made their way to the finals of the Indian Premier League. Led by MS Dhoni, the team beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and an over to spare. This is CSK’s third successive year of moving to the finals of the IPL. CSK will be taking on Mumbai Indians, and it turns out that the yellow brigade has two of their top players who will be facing their former teams. Harbhajan Singh and Dwayne Bravo are former Mumbai Indians players.

Following the game against Delhi Capitals, Bhajji and Bravo caught up and had a chat about the upcoming match. Both agreed that it was fitting that they’ll be facing MI in the finals. IPL shared the video on their Twitter account. “Yeah, I think we (MI & CSK) are the best two teams in the tournament and deserve to be in the final. Personally, I was looking forward to the clash again,” Bravo told Harbhajan. “Obviously both teams played very well throughout the season and I think you can’t have a better final than Mumbai vs Chennai,” he added.

Meeting former clubs is not always an easy experience...

'Here we come, @mipaltan': Bhajji & Bravo



There's no love lost between @harbhajan_singh, @DJBravo47 and their former franchise, who go on to discuss the big final after @ChennaiIPL's win in Q2. Don't miss the dance 😍 By @28anand. #CSKvDC



Full video 📹 - https://t.co/ZgndRTbLxK pic.twitter.com/AQs6wA5d1A — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2019

Later in the video, Bhajji told Bravo that his fans were eager to see him dance. The West Indies player immediately obliged and modified his ‘Champions’ song. Along with Bhajji, Bravo did a little jig and chanted “Bhajji… champion, Bhajji… champion!”

As CSK beat DC, Harbhajan too made history. He picked up two wickets and ended with figures of 4-0-31-2. This made Harbhajan the fourth cricketer to pick up 150 wickets in the IPL. He is currently the third Indian to pull this off. He is currently the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament, behind Lasith Malinga (169) and Amit Mishra (157). Piyush Chawla too has 150 wickets but Bhajji has a better economy.