IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya hoped MS Dhoni would praise him for his helicopter shot

On April 3, Mumbai Indians broke a jinx, defeating the superstar-laden Chennai Super Kings by a convincing margin of 37 runs. Mumbai was sent to bat first by MS Dhoni and though the home team started slow, they managed to pick up their pace towards the later stages of the game. Hardik Pandya was central to Mumbai’s acceleration in the death overs, scoring 25 runs in 8 balls – courtesy of 3 sixes and a four. One of those sixes from Pandya, turned out to be off the helicopter shot, a hit perfected by Dhoni.

Pandya played the helicopter shot as Dwayne Bravo aimed a toe crusher at the batsman. The helicopter shot involves considerable wrist work and requires the batsman to scoop up the ball from near his feet. It sounds easy but is actually pretty hard to execute, considering that fast bowlers charge in with deliveries over 145 kmph – you hardly get to see the ball as it lands close to your feet.

Following the match, an elated Hardik spoke to Moulin Parikh of the BCCI. Pandya talked about pulling off MSD’s trademark shot and added that he hoped that Captain Cool would congratulate him. He also said that he’s happy that MS was there when he played the shot.

Talking about his brother, Krunal Pandya said: "I am very happy for the way he's (Hardik) batting, I'm impressed. I have never seen him bat this well previously, will have to use our variations to defend this score." Mumbai had set up a total of 170 runs. Chennai managed to reach 133 runs in their 20 overs. With that win over CSK, MI became the first team to notch 100 wins at the IPL.

Chennai slipped to the second spot after losing to MI while Kings XI Punjab moved to the top of the points table. MI improved their position as well, moving to number six and pushing Rajasthan Royals to number seven.