IPL 2019 Highlights: An all round performance from Mumbai Indians sees DC lose by 40 runs

Debanu Das April 19 2019, 12.33 am April 19 2019, 12.33 am

A clinical performance from Mumbai Indians resulted in Delhi Capitals losing by 40 runs. Winning the toss at the Feroz Shah Kotla, MI elected to bat first. The visitors ended up scoring 168 runs in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to heroics of Krunal and Hardik Pandya. Delhi Capitals failed to chase the target after a massive batting order collapse. With this win, MI displaced DC from the second spot with 12 points in nine games.

Rohit Sharma (30) and Quinton de Kock (35) started strong for Mumbai Indians. Amit Mishra got Rohit bowled and a communication blunder resulted in Rishabh Pant running out QDK. Ben Cutting failed to impress and Axar Patel got him leg before wicket for 2 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Krunal Pandya (37*) accelerated the innings briefly. Yadav was cleaned up by Kagiso Rabada and that introduced Hardik Pandya to the foray. Hardik’s cameo of 32 runs helped propel MI to 168 runs.

A well deserved Man of the Match award for Hardik Pandya for his overall performance 👌👌#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/62e8mHj9Kr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2019

The chase for DC started well as Prithvi Shaw (20 and Shikhar Dhawan (35) began a strong assault. However, Dhawan departed as Rahul Chahar struck. Shaw was cleaned up soon after, again by Chahar. Krunal removed an out of sorts Colin Munro for 3 runs. Shreyas Iyer (3) and Rishabh Pant (7) followed suit as Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah removed them.

Delhi stabilised for a while as Axar Patel (26) and Chris Morris (11) stuck around but Bumrah and Malinga were too much to handle for the duo. Keemo Paul followed suit as Bumrah ran him out. Kagiso Rabada (9) fell victim to Hardik. Amit Mishra (6*) and Ishant Sharma (0*) remained not out as Delhi ran out of overs. DC ended with 128 runs on the board. Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for MI, taking three wickets for 19 runs in four overs.

DC now have 10 points in nine matches and are in the third position on the points table. MI close in on Chennai Super Kings with 12 points in nine games.