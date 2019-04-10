IPL 2019 highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR, win all four home matches

Debanu Das April 10 2019, 12.48 am April 10 2019, 12.48 am

It was a battle to reclaim the top spot for Chennai Super Kings, and boy did they fight for it. Winning the toss, MS Dhoni sent Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first on a track where the ball had turned quite a bit this season. The scores were expected to be around 150-160 but KKR’s batting order failed them today and besides Andre Russell, there wasn’t much resistance. CSK struck early in the first two overs itself and cripple KKR with their spinners.

Chris Lynn was the first one to depart as Deepak Chahar had him plumb before the wicket. Lynn departed for a duck and his fellow opener Sunil Narine (6), departed in the next over to Harbhajan Singh. Robin Uthappa (11) looked decent but hit the self-destruct button and played Chahar’s delivery to Kedar Jadhav. Nitish Rana (0) too, fell in a similar manner, trying to accelerate the innings when all they needed a bit of stability. Dinesh Karthik (19) carried on for some time with Shubman Gill (9). Gill was lured out of his crease by a crafty delivery from Imran Tahir and Dhoni did the stumping.

Outstanding with the new ball 👌

Strong in the death overs 💪



For a brilliant 3 wicket-haul, Deepak Chahar is the Man of the Match for #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/GoC9v3RVcG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019

Strangely, resistance and sensible batting came from Andre Russell – a guy who’s known to use his Herculean muscles to clear the field. Along with Karthik, the duo looked solid for a while until the skipper’s dismissal. Russell batted till the end of KKR’s innings, scoring an unbeaten half-century. Bhajji had Piyush Chawla (8) stumped, while Kuldeep Yadav got run out by Ambati Rayudu. Prasidh Krishna was claimed by Ravindra Jadeja. Harry Gurney kept an injured Russell company as went on to score.

Set to chase 108 runs, Shane Watson (17) and Faf du Plessis (43*) started strong for CSK. Watto was ultra-aggressive but that also proved to be his downfall as Narine had him caught. Suresh Raina (14) didn’t last long and Narine got the better of him as well. At this stage, KKR still had some chance to salvage the match, but they needed a lot more wickets.

As comprehensive as it can get for @ChennaiIPL at the Chepauk.



CSK beat KKR by 7 wickets and 16 balls to spare 💛 #CSKvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/xDVTYMw6Xj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019

Ambati Rayudu (21) provided much-needed support to du Plessis. Thanks to the slow track, there weren’t a lot of boundaries in their innings but the singles kept things going for CSK. The total wasn’t a big one and the slow pace of the game wasn’t a problem. Rayudu departed as Chawla got his first wicket and Kedar Jadhav (8*) saw the game through, along with Faf.

With this victory, Chennai moved back to the top with ten points in six games while KKR slipped to the second spot with eight points in six games. Chennai has won all the four matches that they’ve played at home.