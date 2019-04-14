IPL 2019 Highlights: Chris Gayle’s 99 goes in vain as Virat Kohli, AB de Villers take RCB home

Debanu Das April 14 2019, 12.11 am April 14 2019, 12.11 am

Historic moment for Royal Challengers Bangalore! Virat Kohli’s men finally get their first victory in the Indian Premier League 2019, beating Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets. As it turns out, RCB lost a match to every team at the IPL except KXIP! Wouldn’t want to be in Ravichandran Ashwin’s shoes right now, fending off the trolls. RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first, with Kohli hoping to make use of the dew factor and his team’s ability to chase targets.

KXIP put up 173 runs, losing four wickets in the process. KL Rahul (18) opened with the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle (99*). The duo was solid but Rahul departed quickly to a ripper of a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal. Mayank Agarwal (15) and Sarfaraz Khan (15) began decently, but Chahal struck at Agarwal with a brilliant delivery. Mohammed Siraj wrapped up Khan and Sam Curran (1) failed to impress as Moeen Ali removed him. Mandeep Singh (18*) supported Gayle, making sure the big man got the lion’s share of the strike. He made sure to take singles and let Gayle do the hard work – something which helped KXIP put up 173 on the board when it looked like they’d finish at 150.

Mr. 360 adjudged the Man of the Match for his knock of 59* off 38 deliveries. Top knock, ABD 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/i6Go8z5vZi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2019

RCB began with a bang. Virat Kohli (67) was at his aggressive best along with Parthiv Patel (19). While Patel departed after a cameo, Kohli stuck around for the most part of the game. With AB de Villiers (59*) on the other end, the partnership was looking formidable. After Mohammed Shami dispatched Kohli, it was up to ABD and the new batsman, Marcus Stoinis (28*) to take RCB home. Fortunately for Stoinis, he was dropped by Murugan Ashwin early in his innings. He made use of the lifeline and along with de Villiers, the duo managed to lead RCB to their maiden victory in the 2019 IPL.

A victory to cherish for the @RCBTweets here in Mohali 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/vdUitnvd4R — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2019

Kings XI Punjab are now at number five on the points table with eight points in as many games. RCB, despite their win, remain at the bottom of the table with two points in seven games. Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets earn two points. They’re now on top of RCB at number seven, with four points in seven matches. MI is currently at number three with eight points.